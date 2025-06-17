The Herald is getting reports that the eastbound A31 has been closed between the B3006 Puttenham junction and Guildford following a serious accident.
Data on Waze seems to confirm the news with Guildford-bound traffic being diverted along the B3000 Compton and Godalming Road.
There are queues stretching back to the White Lane/Ash Green turn off, with motorists being strongly encouraged to avoid the Hogs Back area in the meantime.
More follows.
