The Herald is getting reports that the eastbound A31 has been closed between the B3006 Puttenham junction and Guildford following a serious accident.

Data on Waze seems to confirm the news with Guildford-bound traffic being diverted along the B3000 Compton and Godalming Road.

There are queues stretching back to the White Lane/Ash Green turn off, with motorists being strongly encouraged to avoid the Hogs Back area in the meantime.

More follows.