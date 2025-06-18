Surrey Police have confirmed that a woman in her 20s died yesterday following a collision on the A31 Hogs Back between Farnham and Guildford.
The victim was a pedestrian and died at the scene after being reportedly struck by a truck around 1.55pm close to the B3006 Puttenham junction.
Her next of kin have been informed with police now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage with investigations ongoing and no arrests being made.
They have also referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as it’s being treated as a death following police contact. The referral is mandatory as they received a report of a woman in the carriageway in the minutes prior to the collision.
The eastbound carriageway between Puttenham and Farnham Road was closed for several hours to allow police and forensic investigations.
The closure led to long queues on the Hogs Back and throughout the area with congestion stretching back to the A331 Blackwater junction at one point.
A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses following this fatal collision.
“We are now looking to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the collision, or anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or helmet cam footage that may have captured all of part of this incident.
If you have any information that might assist our investigation, please get in touch quoting PR/45250072844 on 101 or through the 24/7 live chat service on www.surrey.police.uk
Reports can also be made anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.