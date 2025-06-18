The decision follows months of Conservative campaigning and a major review by Baroness Louise Casey, which revealed serious failures by police, councils, and social services.
“This inquiry must uncover what went so badly wrong and ensure these failings are never allowed to happen again.”
Mr Stafford criticised some opposition parties for failing to support earlier proposals for tougher action.
“It is right that there is now agreement across the political spectrum. But it is deeply disappointing that earlier this year, when Parliament had the chance to act decisively, Labour MPs voted against our proposals while the Liberal Democrats abstained entirely. That was a missed chance to stand with victims when they needed it most.”
Alongside the inquiry, the Government has said it will reopen over 800 historic cases, reclassify any sexual activity with a child under 16 as rape, quash wrongful convictions, and improve safeguarding standards.
“This cannot be a token gesture or a box-ticking exercise,” Mr Stafford added.
“It must have the full legal powers it needs to compel evidence, deliver answers and lead to real change. Survivors have waited far too long for justice. We owe it to them to see this through properly.”
The grooming gang scandal involved widespread cases of organised child sexual exploitation in parts of the UK, where groups of mostly British Pakistani men abused vulnerable girls while authorities failed to intervene.
