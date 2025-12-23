A Wrecclesham resident has won £1,000 to spend at a Farnham town centre jeweller after being named the winner of a Christmas prize draw.
Sarah Sweet, who runs local marketing business Unicorn Orange, was selected from more than 350 entries in André Noir Jewellers’ festive competition.
The draw took place at Lion & Lamb Yard on Monday, December 22, with Farnham Mayor George Murray joining the André Noir team to pick the winning entry.
The prize draw formed part of the independent jeweller’s Christmas celebrations, with customers invited to enter in store throughout December.
Speaking after collecting her prize, Ms Sweet said she was “completely shocked” to have won.
“I’ve always loved André Noir, so winning something like this is incredible,” she said. “I feel so lucky and am incredibly grateful.”
She said she was still deciding how to spend the prize, having recently commissioned a bespoke tanzanite ring from the Farnham-based jeweller.
“I’m deciding between a matching pair of earrings or a diamond bracelet,” she added.
Cllr Murray said: “It’s always great to see local businesses bringing people together and creating moments like this.
“Independent shops play an important role in the life of the town, and it was lovely to be part of something that celebrates both community and craftsmanship in Farnham.”
Dan Fox, owner of André Noir, said the draw had been a highlight of the festive season.
“Christmas is always a special time in the shop, and this was a really nice way to celebrate it,” he said. “We’re grateful to everyone who entered, and we’re thrilled Sarah has chosen to create something she’ll treasure.”
André Noir is an independent jeweller based in Farnham, specialising in bespoke jewellery and designer collections.
The business has also confirmed it will run a January sale, offering up to 50 per cent off selected items from Monday, January 6, with customers advised to visit early for the best availability.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.