The 17,000 sq ft attraction, which forms part of phase two of the UK’s largest bird park’s multi-million-pound redevelopment, is designed to provide year-round indoor play.
The Play Barn was launched on Friday with Birdworld staff, stakeholders and local families attending to mark the occasion. Birdworld’s mascot, Penguin, was also present following a recent visit to Farnham Rugby Club, which has partnered with the park.
Guests at the launch included East Hampshire MP Damian Hinds, Farnham Town Deputy Mayor Cllr Graham Hill and East Hampshire District Council Chairman Cllr Graham White.
Designed by leisure attraction specialists Greenspan, the Play Barn features nature-themed play areas focused on fun and learning. Attractions include rope bridges, slides, secret hideaways and a large bounce net set within a colourful woodland environment.
At the heart of the design are the “Spriglets”, a group of characters created to reflect Birdworld’s “Naturally Playful” ethos. Inclusive features and step-free access have been built in to ensure children of all abilities can take part.
The space also includes three party rooms for birthday celebrations throughout the year. A new café adjoins the play area, serving hot and cold food during pre-booked two-hour play sessions, with table service ordered via QR code.
Matt Hill, director of Birdworld, said the opening marked an important milestone for the attraction.
He said: “Opening our indoor Play Barn reinforces our commitment to offering year-round experiences for families. It provides children with a fantastic space to explore while encouraging visitors to engage with the birds and conservation work at Birdworld.
“We’re delighted to open in time for Christmas and, for the first time in the park’s history, we’ll also be open on Boxing Day.”
Further improvements to Birdworld are planned through 2026.
