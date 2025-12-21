A family from Farnham are in a league of their Home Alone when it comes to Christmas decorations.
Not content with outfoxing the Wet Bandits, Kevin McAllister is now defending the Gibbons family from the slippy duo.
Wesley Gibbons and his daughters, Leah and Lacey, have taken their love of Home Alone to the next level by transporting a scene from the festive blockbuster into the garden of their house on High Park Road.
In a homage one of the movie’s most famous scenes, a humble washing line has been turned into the zip wire, complete with dangling burglars Marv and Harry.
At the far end is a faux treehouse with a smiling Kevin – a cut out of Macaulay Culkin – poised to cut the wire.
“It was my favourite film when I was young and the girls love it,” said 41-year-old electrician, Wesley.
“Last Christmas we came with up ideas to make Kevin part of our decorations so we made a model of him and put him at the end of a zip wire.
“We wondered what we could do this year so we decided to make the scene with the Wet Bandits on the zip wire chasing Kevin. We all love it.”
Birdworld worker Wesley used discarded wood from the attraction’s new indoor playground project to make the detachable treehouse façade, with the homage being installed just in time for the festive season.
Wesley added: “If you walk up the side you can see it. “People have stopped to take pictures so it’s nice that we’ve inspired people and spread a little joy.”
And would his daughters be prepared to defend their home Kevin-style if the real bandits came calling?
“Oh yeah, absolutely,” said the dad, adding: “They would so get a plan together and defend the house.”
