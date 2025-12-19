Plans for 159 Farnham homes have been thrown out over fears the high-rise blocks would “dominate” the sky and blot out the sun for nearby residents.
This was the second time the Centrum Business Park application has been before Waverley Borough Council’s planning committee after it was deferred in September.
Councillors wanted to give the developer the opportunity to rethink the site’s height and impact on sunlight to existing residents.
CR Properties returned with a plan that was 4cm shorter and with three fewer flats.
The December 17 planning committee rejected the bid -despite the chronic shortage of homes and land suitable for development.
It leaves the borough open to appeal in the courts. If successful, the homes would be a mix of 57 one-bed flats, 91 two-bed flats and 11 three-bed flats, spread across six blocks – with parking for 37 cars.
None of the homes in the blocks would be sold as affordable.
Speaking against the plan was Barrie Saunders who told the committee that, if approved, it would wipe out a significant amount of winter light – by as much as 80 per cent.
He said: “We are opposing the current scheme because of the severe and unjustified harm it would cause to daylight, sunlight and residential amenity”.
“This proposal will result in clear and significant lasting harm to the living conditions of existing residents.”
Another resident, who lived next to one of the proposed blocks said they were “clearly out of scale, even if it were in the town centre which it is not.”
The developers tried to convince the committee their plan would be good for the town and the proposals, which had been recommended for approval, were the result of five years’ work.
David Lewis, of behalf of the applicant, said: “It would deliver much needed housing in a highly sustainable town-centre location, at a time when the council has very limited housing land supply and would reduce pressure on housing in the wider countryside and villages.”
He added that the site was bordered by an industrial site, modern supermarket and a multi-storey car park.
Cllr George Hesse (Farnham Residents: Farnham Castle) said: “It’s had minimal changes since its deferral.
“The question for me is what will be there. Will it comply with our planning polices?
“Will it fit in, enhance and beautify the area?
“Will it be a good neighbour to the residents who currently live nearby and future residents, or will Centrum just be a series of huge apartment buildings that dominate the important Eastern entrance to the town?
He added: “The tiny terrace cottages currently undergoing refurbishment on the south side of East Street will be completely dominated and towered over by Block C just a few yards away to the south.”
The motion to refuse passed six votes to two with three abstentions.
