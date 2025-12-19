British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of December 19, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in Farnham and Bordon were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 4,089 out of 2,972,625 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 860 out of 671,243 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 348 out of 259,790 total signatures
• Limit the sale of fireworks to those running local council approved events only — 293 out of 184,671 total signatures
• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 287 out of 191,566 total signatures
• Make Play and Continuous Provision statutory in England's Key Stage 1 Curriculum — 285 out of 105,755 total signatures
• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 276 out of 175,860 total signatures
• Do not merge section 1 & 2 regulations on firearms licenses — 274 out of 88,928 total signatures
• Call a public inquiry into Russian influence on UK politics & democracy — 253 out of 112,877 total signatures
• Remove power to cancel local government elections — 191 out of 118,138 total signatures
Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.