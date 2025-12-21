If you are already thinking ahead to a break from turkey, roast potatoes and Christmas pudding, the Bengal Lounge in Wrecclesham offers a welcome alternative as the festive period approaches.
The Indian restaurant celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2026, and it is easy to see why it has stood the test of time and become such a well-established part of the local community.
On our visit, the menu struck a good balance between familiar Indian favourites and a selection of Bengali specialities, alongside a handful of more contemporary dishes from the Bengal Lounge Specials.
Among the main dishes, there was something to suit all tastes. The naga chicken packed a properly spicy punch, while the butter chicken and chicken korma offered smoother flavours for those preferring something milder. Across the table, dishes were well balanced and carefully cooked.
Service was friendly and unhurried, with staff happy to advise on spice levels and dietary requirements. Members of the owner’s family were on hand, and they clearly take pride in both the food and the warm welcome offered to diners.
The setting is homely and comfortable, and prices are very reasonable compared with other restaurants in Farnham’s notoriously high-priced dining scene, making it an easy option for anything from a midweek meal to a relaxed festive gathering.
For those looking ahead to the festive break and beyond, the Bengal Lounge remains a dependable and enjoyable local choice.
