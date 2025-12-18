Head Suzannah Cryer said: “It is amazing what our school community can achieve when we come together, and I am overwhelmed and humbled by the £8,500 raised. These funds will support Highfield Highreach Holidays, which provides life-changing residential experiences for children and young people with additional needs, as well as the Highfield Centenary Bursaries Fund, helping children to attend an independent school who might not otherwise have the opportunity.