Christmas might be a time for giving, but one school has gone above and beyond. Highfield and Brookham School has celebrated the season with an exceptional term of fundraising, raising a whooping £8,500 for its chosen charities.
Pupils, families, and staff came together for a series of Christmas events to support Highfield Highreach Holidays and the Highfield Centenary Bursaries Fund, while also donating Christmas gifts to the Liphook Foodbank.
Fundraising highlights included the Highfield and Brookham Christmas Shopping Event, which welcomed more than 35 local stallholders and featured live entertainment from the school’s Rock Choir. The Winter Wonderland is another annual highlight of the school calendar, and proved especially popular with pupils, many of whom organised and ran their own fundraising stalls, activities and a very popular photo booth.
A key feature of Winter Wonderland was the Giving Tree, which invited families to select specific gift ideas to donate to the Liphook Foodbank. The response was phenomenal, and the charity was delighted to receive its delivery early from Father Christmas, ensuring vital support reached local families in time for Christmas.
Head Suzannah Cryer said: “It is amazing what our school community can achieve when we come together, and I am overwhelmed and humbled by the £8,500 raised. These funds will support Highfield Highreach Holidays, which provides life-changing residential experiences for children and young people with additional needs, as well as the Highfield Centenary Bursaries Fund, helping children to attend an independent school who might not otherwise have the opportunity.
“I would like to thank our entire school community for their continued generosity and support, particularly the Parent Committee, volunteers, stallholders and everyone who took part. Their collective efforts have made a meaningful difference to both charities and the Liphook Foodbank, helping to make this festive term one to remember.”
