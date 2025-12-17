Students at Weydon School have been creating a buzz with their award-winning honey production.
The secondary school received first prize at the Farnham Honey Show, run by Farnham Beekeepers’ Association, for producing an outstanding honey frame.
In a real hive of activity, students have helped produce honey for three years under the guidance of science teacher and beekeeper Mrs Sellers.
The fruits of the bees’ labour have proved sweet, with jars of Weydon honey sold to the school community.
The bees are an important educational resource, allowing pupils to explore scientific principles through real-world examples of pollination, biodiversity and ecosystem interdependence.
The project also supports the school’s environmental aims by encouraging wildlife-friendly spaces for pollinators and examining current challenges such as the impact of the yellow-legged hornet, now present in the UK.
To meet show standards, a honey frame must be clean, evenly filled and fully capped, free from imperfections such as pollen contamination or granulation, and displayed in a clean, transparent, bee-proof case. Judges assess presentation, the quality of the comb and the honey itself.
Key criteria for a prize-winning frame include consistently pale, flat cappings with no signs of weeping; a well-filled comb with minimal uncapped cells; a frame scraped clean of excess wax and propolis; and clear, liquid honey of uniform colour, often checked by shining a strong light through the comb.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.