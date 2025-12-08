Weydon School has been ranked the top state secondary school in the country for students aged 11 to 16 in the Sunday Times Parent Power 2026 awards.
The school achieved first place in the national league table for its category following the outstanding GCSE performance of the class of 2025.
This is an improvement from last year, when Weydon ranked third in the Sunday Times’ list of top state secondary schools with no sixth forms.
This year, Almost half of all GCSE grades – 48.3 per cent – were awarded at 7 to 9, the equivalent of the former A and A* grades.
Principal Ros Allen said: “It is wonderful that the achievements of our students have been recognised in this way.
“These outcomes are not accidental or fortunate; they are the result of the hard work and determination of our students and the commitment, passion and care of our staff which together creates a culture of belief, ambition and joy and provides each student with the firmest of foundations from which they thrive and flourish.
“We are tremendously proud of them all.”
The school’s success also reflects the findings of its most recent inspection report, which praised both academic standards and personal development.
Inspectors said: “Pupils are happy and successful at this school. They have high expectations of themselves and are ambitious for their futures. Relationships between pupils and teachers are strong and form the basis of an effective partnership where pupils achieve highly and develop to be responsible, confident individuals.”
The report also highlighted the range of opportunities available beyond the classroom. Inspectors added: “Pupils extend their learning through diverse opportunities to develop interests, knowledge and skills. They benefit from many different activities at lunchtime and after school.”
Teaching and leadership were also praised. The report said: “The curriculum is designed with opportunities for pupils to extend their learning and teachers are innovative and engaging in their teaching. Leaders have established an exceptional programme to further pupils’ personal development. Pupils recognise how well this range of experiences prepares them for their life beyond school.”
The Sunday Times Parent Power guide is published annually and is widely regarded as the UK’s most authoritative schools league table. It uses the latest publicly available examination results and Department for Education data to rank schools across a range of categories, including GCSE and A-level performance, progress scores and pupil destinations.
Weydon’s top national placing puts it ahead of hundreds of state secondary schools across England and follows a year of record GCSE results for the school.
For more information the guide, visit: www.thetimes.com/best-schools-league-table/secondary/article/secondary-schools-revealed-2026-g9w9n8rqw
