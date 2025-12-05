South Farnham School has been named Highly Commended Primary School of the Year 2026 in the prestigious Sunday Times Parent Power Guide, alongside being ranked second-best primary school in the Southeast.
The national recognition places the Farnham school among the very strongest performers in the country, based on Key Stage 2 results published in 2024.
South Farnham School ranked second in the South East and joint 22nd nationally in the Sunday Times primary school league table. It was one of only a handful of schools across the country to also receive a national commendation.
Acting headteacher William Wallace said: “This recognition highlights South Farnham School’s commitment to providing an exceptional education within a nurturing, supportive environment. The school remains proud of its ethos of the continual pursuit of excellence which inspires a lifelong love of learning.”
South Farnham Educational Trust said the award reflected “the hard work, dedication and commitment shown by the whole school community”, adding that the school’s “ambitious and inclusive curriculum” ensures every child is supported to thrive, achieve and enjoy their learning.
The annual Parent Power guide, now in its 33rd year, is widely recognised as the UK’s most authoritative survey of primary and secondary schools.
Parent Power ranks the top 1,000 primary schools in England based on KS2 results and also considers broader educational provision. Schools can be compared locally, regionally and nationally through a searchable database of more than 2,000 schools.
Helen Davies, editor of The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide, said: “The educational landscape is testing – budget challenges, rising student mental health issues, special educational needs and an increasingly uncertain future. But there is also so much to celebrate from the dedication of teachers who are finding ever more innovative and impactful ways to enrich their students and give them the very best start in life.
“As well as celebrating the academic excellence of the top schools it is uplifting to see how they are shaping their students to be ready for the 21st century, and instilling a lifelong love of learning.”
Lowbrook Academy in Maidenhead was named Primary School of the Year in the Southeast, with South Farnham School ranked close behind. Other schools in the regional top 10 include St Dominic Savio RC Primary School in Woodley and Roundwood Primary School in Harpenden.
The guide also covers secondary and independent schools and includes features on choosing the right school, the 11-plus, support for gifted children, therapy dogs in classrooms and a year-by-year guide to primary education.
The Parent Power league tables are based on published exam results and year-on-year performance, alongside editorial discretion.
