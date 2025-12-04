A dangerous driver who used his phone in the minutes before a fatal accident on the A31 which killed a married father of two from Farnham has been jailed for nine years.
Matthew Marson was sentenced on Wednesday at Kingston Crown Court having previously admitted to a count of causing death by dangerous driving.
The victim was 40-year-old cyclist Aran Potkin, who sadly died at the scene after coming into collision with a white Renault Trafic van on the westbound A31 near Runfold at 8.55pm on Tuesday, October 23, 2023.
The court heard a witness had seen the van driving on the inside lane before swerving to the right. Officers found the damaged van 800 metres from the collision site with Marston sitting on the roadside barrier.
Marston said he was unaware he had been involved in a collision and thought his engine had exploded, but an examination of his phone showed a “significant amount of use” around the time of the collision.
CCTV footage, analysis of the collision site and a reconstruction of the road also showed Aran would have been visible for up to 200 metres due to hi-visibility clothing and lights.
Marston was given the opportunity to explain his phone usage in interviews but responded “no comment” to all questions, with the motorist being later charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a “substantial” report by Forensic Collision Investigators.
The 41-year-old of North Baddesley, near Southampton, was also handed a 13-year driving ban with an extended retest requirement by the judge.
An aggravating factor was his previous endorsements with six points being imposed for previous use of mobile phone while driving. He had accrued 12 points on his licence at the time of the collision but had avoided a ban due to the risk of potential hardship.
Investigating Officer Charley Spriegel from Surrey Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “My thoughts are with the family of Aran Potkin, who have been left heartbroken by this avoidable tragedy.
“They have remained so incredibly dignified throughout the police investigation and court hearings.
“This should serve as a harrowing reminder to everyone who drives on our roads, that using a mobile phone behind the wheel can have horrific consequences.
“You may think it will never happen to you, but the stark reality is that you could be the reason why a family is mourning the loss of a husband, father, son and brother.”
Aran is survived by his wife Poppy and their two young children, his parents and siblings.
Poppy said: “For two years now I have felt intensely home sick, a feeling I know my children share too.
“I've realised that the 'home' we miss isn't a place, it's a person. It's Aran.
"The evening the police knocked at the door to tell me Aran had been killed, a version of us who were left behind died that night too. It was end of Aran's life and the worst day of ours.
"Aran was incredibly smart, challenging and absolutely gorgeous. He was caring and fun. He didn't have an ounce of arrogance about him. Happy to be laughed at, happy to lend a hand, happy just to make others happy.
"I've spent a lot of time thinking about how hard he must have tried to stay alive. I wonder what he thought about in those last few moments. I am certain it was our children.”
She added: “I'd also like to thank Andy (our Family Liaison Officer), Charley and all the police involved in this case from the bottom of my heart.”
