The scheme is being run by the Farnham branch of insurance broker Howden, which has reopened its popular North Pole Mail Service to allow youngsters to post letters to Santa and receive a personalised reply.
The Farnham branch is among more than 100 Howden high street offices across the UK taking part in the festive scheme, which allows children to send a letter to Santa and receive a personalised reply.
Families can scan a QR code in branch to download a customisable letter template, add their child’s name and wish list, and then print it at home or in the branch before posting it into the special North Pole mailbox.
Mike Dalby, the company’s chief executive of consumer and local commercial, said: “At Howden, we’re proud to bring a little festive magic to our communities once again this Christmas. We’re looking forward to creating moments of joy for children by making it simple for families to take part in a festive tradition.
“We understand how busy this time of year can be, so we’ve designed this initiative to be easy, accessible, and memorable. It’s a small way we can support families and keep the spirit of Christmas alive on the high street.”
Alongside the Santa letter service, the Farnham branch will also be hosting festive activities in the run-up to Christmas, including prize draws, donation stations, family fun days and seasonal giveaways.
Howden operates more than 200 branches across the UK and Ireland and provides insurance services for individuals and businesses.
Howden part of global insurance intermediary group Howden, and one of the largest specialist insurance distribution groups in the UK.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.