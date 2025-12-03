The Ultimate Christmas Party took place at Birmingham’s BP Pulse Live Arena last Saturday, with singers travelling from across the UK, including Farnham, Cornwall, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, to take part in the landmark event.
Two sold-out shows were staged in one day, making it the biggest pop concert Rock Choir has ever produced.
Founded by Farnham-based Ms Lusher MBE, Rock Choir is the world’s largest contemporary choir and a pioneer of the mass-singing movement that has grown across the UK over nearly two decades.
She was joined on stage by 100 Rock Choir leaders who together formed The Rock Choir Vocal Group, guiding the audience through an immersive, high-energy musical journey.
The concept transformed the audience into the choir itself, turning thousands of spectators into active performers and creating an atmosphere of shared joy, connection and celebration.
Caroline’s warmth, humour and natural rapport with the crowd helped make the vast arena feel intimate, ensuring singers and audience members alike felt fully involved in the experience.
Reflecting on the event, Caroline said: “What words can begin to describe what happened in the BP Pulse Live Arena?! Joyous, brilliant, life-affirming, exhilarating, heart-warming, emotional, fabulous, overwhelming… it truly was the best pop concert we have ever produced.
“Everyone took my breath away — I am so proud. Thank you to the spectacular audience, the incredible Cuffe & Taylor team, the phenomenal Rock Choir Vocal Group, our outstanding guest artists, the amazing band, the production team, the crew, the security and arena staff — everyone! You all helped create a night we will never forget.”
The audience was treated to special guest performances from Sam Ryder, Emeli Sandé and Russell Watson, with DJ Pat Sharp delivering an energetic pre-show set.
Sam Ryder was visibly stunned as more than 12,000 voices sang back his hit ‘Mountain’. Emeli Sandé led mass sing-alongs to ‘Yes You Can’ and ‘Next to Me’, with many Rock Choir members having learned the arrangements earlier this year.
Caroline later joined Russell Watson for a powerful duet of ‘Don’t Give Up’, followed by his emotional solo performance of ‘You Raise Me Up’, which brought many in the audience to their feet.
The 90-strong Rock Choir Vocal Group delivered a high-impact set packed with feel-good anthems. Their powerful, unified sound showcased the community-driven ethos at the heart of Rock Choir.
The production featured arena-wide snowfall, confetti cannons and pyrotechnics, transforming the venue into a festive spectacle. It was also the first time Rock Choir LIVE had been open to the general public, prompting widespread calls for a nationwide tour.
Rock Choir continues to bring communities together through music, offering shared experiences that boost confidence, wellbeing and connections.
These qualities were on full display as Ms Lusher, one of Farnham’s own, led thousands of voices in performing music together.
