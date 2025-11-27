Bohunt School students travelled the globe this half term, exploring China, the USA and Germany in an extraordinary series of trips
The Mandarin department took Sixth Form students to China, visiting Xiamen, Kulangsu Island, Shanghai and Suzhou.
Mandarin teacher Miss Li said: “The first Sixth Form China trip has been truly inspiring and successful. Our students embraced a different culture and made their best efforts to communicate with everyone there in Chinese. We witnessed the real-life scenes from our literature books come alive. Both students and parents said these memories of China will last a lifetime.”
In North America, the PE department toured Boston and New York with the football and basketball teams. Their packed itinerary included Times Square, the Empire State Building, Fenway Park, the Basketball Hall of Fame, and a Boston Duck Tour. Students also competed in matches and watched the Brooklyn Nets face the Atlanta Hawks. PE teacher Alex Waterfield said: The USA Sports Tour has been a long time in the making, and it’s been incredibly rewarding to see it all come together.”
Meanwhile, Year 11 Humanities students visited Berlin, touring the German Parliament, Brandenburg Gate, and the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe. Their guide, Frank Toogood, shared personal and historical insights. One parent said: “They came back full of fascinating insights – it really brought the history to life.”
Head Randall Jull said: “I am forever humbled by the commitment and dedication of the wonderful staff here at Bohunt in how they provide these game changing opportunities to our students and this half term has been testament to that – we really do send students to all corners of the world so that they may experience once-in-a-lifetime trips which then enable them to have fulfilling lives and futures.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.