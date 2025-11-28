As the festive season approaches, armed officers are carrying out increased patrols in busy town centres, shopping centres and Christmas markets.
These Hampshire Police patrols take place every year and act as a deterrent to criminal activity while also providing reassurance to communities and local businesses that officers are nearby.
Officers will be on hand to engage with the public and will be happy to speak with people who have questions about their presence or concerns to raise.
Chief Superintendent Darren O’Callaghan, head of the Joint Operations Unit for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary and Thames Valley Police, said: “The presence of our armed officers at busy locations is part of our plans to ensure everyone can feel safe as they prepare for the festive season.
“These patrols are conducted every year and we can assure you there is no reason to be concerned.
“As part of our work with community leaders and partners, we regularly update our patrol plans and review key events in the area to make sure we are in the right place at the right time to keep our communities safe.
“So if you spot anything that looks suspicious when you are out and about this festive season, please don’t hesitate to come up to our officers if you see them on patrol and let us know.”
Police are also urging people to remain alert to anything that seems suspicious while out and about.
Information can be reported in confidence on 0800 789 321 or online at act.campaign.gov.uk.
In an emergency, always call 999.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.