Under Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, a dispersal order will be in force for 12 hours from 9am to 9pm on Saturday. The order applies to the designated area in Aldershot town centre shown on the police map.
A Section 60AA order will also be in place for the same area and duration. This gives officers the power to remove items used to conceal someone’s identity, such as masks and face coverings.
Police say the measures will help them deal quickly with any issues that could affect the safety of supporters and the wider public. Officers will be able to order individuals to leave the area and not return for a set period.
Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy said: “We hope our officers will not need to use any of these additional powers, and that everyone attending the match enjoys the football in an orderly manner, but we will take swift action where necessary.
“Officers will be patrolling the area around the ground and the town centre throughout the duration of the orders to ensure the safety of all football fans and local residents as well as local businesses.
“If you have any concerns at all, please speak to our officers on patrol who will be more than happy to help you.”
The fixture is one of the fiercest in local football, with Aldershot and Woking supporters long known for their rivalry.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.