More than 20 elderly and vulnerable people in Woking and Pulborough were conned out of thousands of pounds by rogue traders who ran a string of fraudulent roofing businesses.
Police say the gang took around £86,000 from victims, with a further £100,000 prevented. Officers believe the true total is higher as more victims are likely. A number of those targeted have since died, leaving their families dealing with both the financial fallout and their loss.
The traders operated under several false company names, quoting small sums for roofing and guttering work before claiming to find “essential” extra repairs. Though some work was carried out, it was often substandard and caused further damage.
William Smith, 35, and his son Joseph Smith, 18, admitted conspiracy to defraud following a three-year investigation.
The first case uncovered dates to September 2022, when “AAA Roofing and Property Services” quoted £1,730 to repair a roof in Goldsworth Park. The cost later ballooned to £13,800 after the Smiths claimed a garage roof needed replacing, and they attempted to charge the homeowner £32,000 in total. The victim paid £13,800 for work left unfinished. A reputable roofer later completed the job for £215.
Around the same time, a Horsell man contacted “BSJ Roofing” for gutter repairs. A £300 quote rose to £25,000 after claims of squirrel damage to the roof. He paid £18,960 to William Smith. The work was poor and led to leaks inside the house.
In September 2023, a bank raised concerns about an 84-year-old Woking woman. She had been quoted £1,400 for roof repairs before paying £18,800 to “BSJ and Son Roofing/Guttering”. Police intervened before more payments were made. The woman died before the investigation concluded.
One of the most disturbing cases came in March 2024. The daughter of a Guildford man with Alzheimer’s contacted police after discovering he had been targeted. Despite safeguarding restrictions on his account, Joseph Smith took the man from his home to a bank so he could withdraw £1,250.
Messages found on Joseph Smith’s phone referenced the offence, including: “Literally, I’ve just took the man down the bank. He got me £1500 out. He owes me and (16-year-old defendant) 7 grand. We just going to get some material”
Another read: “Me n (16-year-old defendant) might be having about 20 grand off this man”.
Sergeant Ben Marshall said: “The Smiths targeted the most vulnerable people in our society, purely driven by greed without morals. This was made extremely apparent when we saw the messages and photos from their phones, demonstrating no regard for the harm they had caused.
“The common theme was offering minor roofing work and, once trust was gained, exploiting victims by uncovering unnecessary additional works and requesting significant sums of money. It’s awful that some of the victims had no recollection of the interactions or how much money they had paid.
“They then used the money to go on frequent holidays to places like Dubai and Tenerife and buy expensive items like Rolex watches and designer clothing.”
Officers used CCTV and financial records to identify the suspects and link them to multiple frauds. Forensic examination of their phones revealed photographs of victims handing over cash or writing cheques.
One victim said in a statement: “They manipulated me, and I didn't feel very good about myself for a long time. I still feel ashamed about it to this day.” They added: “I'm at retirement age now. It is money they took which was going to be used for my youngest son’s university, or to pay for support for my autistic son’s adulthood. It's money I had put aside for when I decided to retire. It has had a greater impact on my future.”
Woking borough commander, Inspector Ed Lyons, said: “This callous and organised crime group exploited vulnerable people through sophisticated fraud schemes, causing significant harm to victims and communities.
“Through a strong partnership approach, we have developed innovative ways of working to identify and disrupt those committing fraud offences, including establishing a dedicated Fraud Partnership Group. Our collaboration has also focused on raising awareness of these crimes, empowering the public to recognise the signs of fraud and protect themselves.”
At sentencing, Judge Ms Recorder S Presland said the Smiths viewed their elderly victims as “cash cows” and described William Smith as the “brains of the operation”.
The pair, from Old Woking, were sentenced at Croydon County Court on Monday, November 3. William Smith received three years and nine months in custody. Joseph Smith received a 20-month custodial sentence in a young offender institution, suspended for 23 months. He must also complete 50 hours of unpaid work and attend 30 days of rehabilitation.
A 16-year-old boy from Pulborough, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to be sentenced at Guildford Magistrates Court on Wednesday, December 17.
Sergeant Marshall said: “This sentencing sends a strong message that those who exploit vulnerable members of our community will be brought to justice.
“This father and son deliberately targeted elderly victims, deceiving them into paying for unnecessary and often incomplete roofing work… We hope this result brings some measure of reassurance to the victims and their families.”
Police are urging residents to report any incidents of rogue trading, particularly where elderly or isolated neighbours may be at risk. They advise avoiding unexpected doorstep callers, as legitimate tradespeople rarely cold call. People should check whether a trader is registered with a trusted scheme and take time to research reviews and references before agreeing to any work. Where possible, residents should obtain at least three written quotes and avoid paying for work at the doorstep or withdrawing cash if asked.
Officers also warn against paying in full before work is complete. They encourage anyone who feels unsure to speak to a family member, friend or neighbour before agreeing to anything, as rogue traders often rely on pressure and isolation to secure payment. Installing a video doorbell can help capture key evidence if something goes wrong.
Suspicious activity can be reported to police on 101, or 999 in an emergency. Doorstep crime can also be reported to Trading Standards through the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.
