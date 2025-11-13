You could be right next door and have no idea that you are next to one of the UK”s artist hidden gems.
Tucked within ten acres of woodland and water gardens in Churt, The Sculpture Park is home to one of the largest and most diverse outdoor sculpture collections in the UK. Founded in 2003 by sculpture enthusiast and collector Eddie Powell, the park began as part of his vision to create a place where art and nature are experienced together.
Eddie’s passion for sculpture grew through his interior design business, Miscellanea of Churt, and when he acquired the land opposite his former pub, The Pride of the Valley (now the Bel and The Dragon), he saw the perfect opportunity to bring this idea to life.
What started with around 50 sculptures has grown into an exhibition of more than 800 works, created by both emerging and established artists from across Surrey, the wider UK, and around the world. Because The Sculpture Park operates as a selling exhibition, the display is continually evolving — when one piece finds a home, new work takes its place, so no matter how many times you walk around the park, you will always see something new.
Among the highlights is The Horseshoe Dragon by Jim Poolman, a monumental sculpture made from 50,000 horseshoes and weighing over 17 tonnes. A particular favourite was The Mineshaft, a pitch-dark walk-through experience that is equally disorientating and exciting.
Visitors can explore more than two miles of winding, scenic trails, with a short step-free route offering access to 300 sculptures. The park and nature has itself become a piece of art for visitors to enjoy.
The Sculpture Park is open daily from 10am to 5pm, with no booking required. Dogs on leads are welcome.
Herald readers can enjoy a 2-for-1 entry offer from November 2025 to March 2026 when presenting this article.
