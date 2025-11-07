The auction also features a strong section of scale models and television memorabilia. Fans of Gerry Anderson’s Fireball XL5 will be drawn to a limited-edition resin statue by Robert Harrop, numbered 51 of 300 and boxed, with an estimate of £150 to £200. Motorsport collectors can look forward to five SMTS 1:43 scale white-metal model kits, including historic racers such as the 1957 Maserati 250F V12 and Aston Martin 1922 GP ‘Green Pea’.