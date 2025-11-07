A rare, original Star Wars Death Star play set is among the highlights of a major toy auction at Ewbank’s later this month.
The specialist sale, celebrating the history of play from the 19th century to the modern era, will take place on Wednesday, November 19, from 11am, with almost 400 lots expected to attract collectors from across the UK and beyond.
Ewbank’s, based near Woking, says the auction charts the evolution of toy manufacturing, from classic die-cast vehicles to antique dolls and television tie-ins. The full catalogue can be viewed at the auction house from Monday, November 17, between 9am and 5pm.
Among the standout pieces is a a vintage Palitoy Death Star set, catalogue number 33351, from the first wave of Star Wars merchandise. Despite some light wear, the set remains in good, complete condition, a rarity given the fragile nature of its original construction. It is expected to fetch £200 to £400.
Equally sought-after Star Wars items include a collection of 82 scale model figures from The Power of the Force range, estimated at £100 to £150, and a group lot featuring jointed figures, a Darth Vader collector’s case and related memorabilia, also valued at £100 to £150.
Another rare item is a Corgi No. 4 Gift Set from 1979, featuring the Batmobile and Batcopter, one of the most coveted Corgi sets ever made. Complete boxed examples of this DC Comics classic are rarely seen and the set carries an estimate of £300 to £500.
Beyond the pop-culture icons, the sale offers a rich selection of die-cast and traditional toys. A collection of 35 play-worn Dinky Toys, valued between £200 and £300, provides a nostalgic snapshot of mid-20th-century motoring and engineering. Highlights include a Kodak Bedford 10CWT van, Royal Mail van, BOAC coach, Ferrari racing car and a Bristol 450 coupe.
For those interested in the earliest examples of toy-making, a painted wooden Grodnertal doll from around 1820 represents a rare survivor from the pre-Victorian era. Produced in Germany’s Grodnertal valley, these carved and jointed dolls were among the first mass-produced playthings. Standing 16cm tall with finely painted features, this example is expected to make £300 to £500.
The auction also features a strong section of scale models and television memorabilia. Fans of Gerry Anderson’s Fireball XL5 will be drawn to a limited-edition resin statue by Robert Harrop, numbered 51 of 300 and boxed, with an estimate of £150 to £200. Motorsport collectors can look forward to five SMTS 1:43 scale white-metal model kits, including historic racers such as the 1957 Maserati 250F V12 and Aston Martin 1922 GP ‘Green Pea’.
Ewbank’s, which has built a national reputation for its film, TV and vintage collectibles sales, says the auction offers something for everyone, from serious investors to those seeking a touch of childhood nostalgia.
For valuations, contact Ewbank’s on 01483 223101 or email [email protected]. Valuations are available Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm. The full catalogue and details for live online bidding can be found at www.ewbanks.co.uk.
