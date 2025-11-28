With Christmas lights now switched on and shops dressing their windows for the festive season, the BID is rolling out a series of initiatives aimed at driving footfall back into the town after months of disruption caused by roadworks.
Led by new BID manager Janie Elliott-Dunn, the organisation is launching a Christmas window competition that will see 11 businesses feature four designs created by UCA students.
The collaboration follows the BID’s recent work at the university’s Freshers’ Fayre, where new students were introduced to what Farnham’s businesses have to offer.
The BID has also launched a radio advertising campaign within a 10-mile radius of Guildford to attract shoppers to Farnham over the festive period.
A Nutcracker trail is also under way, with nine shops across the town taking part. Children can follow the trail and tick off each Nutcracker along the way. More than 4,000 leaflets have been distributed across 14 schools.
“Farnham’s unique selling point is its creative background and we want to showcase that through a collaborative and multichannel effort to promote the town,” said Miss Elliott-Dunn.
“UCA students will be helping to showcase Farnham businesses through video on TikTok and Instagram. We recognise that businesses can no longer just focus on footfall but need multiple ways to attract people into the town.
“The new team at the BID are working hard to support the 400-plus businesses in the town and we want to make the BID more valuable for the future.”
Each display will be judged by Farnham Town Mayor Cllr George Murray, with prizes up for grabs for both the businesses and the students.
