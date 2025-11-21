Residents have had enough of oversized developments
The article Calls for public consultation on development of Centrum site appeared at almost the same time the Farnham Society notified residents that Waverley Borough Council is beginning local consultation on the first formal stage of its proposed Local Plan 2023–2043.
Farnham residents — especially those living in the East Street area — may well be wondering how a lumpen six-storey development can be justified within the Draft Vision and Draft Objectives of the new Local Plan.
These state, respectively: “The quality and character of Waverley’s urban and historic areas, landscape, biodiversity and green spaces will continue to be a defining feature of the borough” and “New buildings and the public realm [should] meet the highest possible standards of environmental building design, contributing to a strong sense of place…”
Further on, the proposed Local Plan addresses housing density. While the National Planning Policy Framework requires densities to be optimised, it does not demand that every site be developed to its maximum. The plan stresses the need to understand a place’s character and to balance that understanding with any proposed change. To quote: “Opportunities for change and transformation, through new building forms, densities, sizes and design should be informed by an understanding of a place’s distinctive character and landscape.”
The existing Centrum site was never a contender for the Stirling Prize, but it does offer a chance for an imaginative, high-quality scheme that reflects the Draft Vision and Objectives of the Local Plan.
It is depressing, though hardly surprising, that the developer shows little interest in meaningful consultation with residents or with the planning authority. This is an all too familiar stance, no doubt buoyed by the Government’s overriding mantra to “build, build, build”.
Farnham’s character has already been altered significantly by one over-large and under-used development, opposed from the outset by the majority of residents who wanted something smaller and more in keeping with the scale of the town.
Richard Sandars,
Vicarage Hill,
Farnham
Let Blackwater Valley stay united
With the Local Government Reorganisation in mind, I have been looking at what is proposed for the future of the Rushmoor area in general and Aldershot in particular as this is where I live.
From what I have seen the current proposals fall well short of what could be accomplished if the county boundary was not an overriding restriction.
Aldershot in particular has more of an association with areas of Ash and Ash Vale as well as Weybourne than the current mandated proposal.
The county boundary runs through the whole area bisecting what could be described as a single entity with family and business links across this artificial boundary,
Certainly, people living here have more of an association with Rushmoor than either the far-flung administrative areas of Guildford or Waverley, which are both so far remote that any local knowledge affiliation is in this newly defined culture, worthless.
There can be no advantage if the communities that are in place cannot be allowed to continue as one area under one unitary authority, which if the 01252 Aldershot area telephone code was used as a template, then there could be the benefits that this area needs.
Areas to the north within the Blackwater Valley could also perform much better under locally provided goods and services which are already in place locally which need to be complimented to and not marginalised.
Certainly, this area has more in common with local neighbouring areas than the suggested Basingstoke alliance.
Roger Watkins,
Friend Avenue,
Aldershot
Speak up now to save our town
There is much activity going on behind the scenes which could adversely affect our beloved town forever. The Government is determined to deliver impossible numbers of houses, and Waverley Borough Council is slowly putting together a new Local Plan, which will decide where many of these new houses will be built.
Farnham must ensure that it plays a major role in this important decision. Residents’ associations, community groups, sports clubs, history societies, conservation groups, schools, churches, businesses and individuals could all be pivotal in determining the future of our town.
Waverley Borough Council is currently running an “Issues and Options” consultation, which will end on Sunday, December 8. The consultation document contains information about the landscape constraints on development within the borough and the possible areas that could take large numbers of houses.
Farnham will be one of the areas targeted for thousands more homes, and we must act together to minimise the effect of inappropriate development in and around the town. In the absence of both an updated Local Plan and five years’ supply of housing land, and with no sign of a Farnham Neighbourhood Plan review, the town is largely unprotected in planning terms at present.
We must act now to define and defend the distinctive character of every part of our town, to incentivise and shape development on brownfield sites, and to protect and enhance our precious green spaces and wildlife corridors.
There are numerous questions in the consultation document on a wide range of issues, but you need answer only those that you feel are important to Farnham. Between us, we should cover all important topics and paint a detailed picture of the town we would like to see in the future.
Please get involved and have your say. Whether your interest lies in spatial strategy, architecture and design, heritage buildings, ancient woodland, biodiversity and nature recovery, or lack of infrastructure, it is important that your opinion is heard.
Please don’t assume that the change to unitary councils will render the new Local Plan irrelevant. Despite the fact that Waverley will disappear in 2027, the new authority will use the updated Local Plan to make planning decisions in our town for many years to come. Let’s make sure that Farnham’s views are clearly represented — and let’s respond in great numbers. It has never been more important for us all to speak up for our town!
Cllr Carole Cockburn,
Waverley Borough Councillor for Farnham Bourne
