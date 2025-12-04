The rights of rivers that flow through East Hampshire have been recognised by East Hampshire District Council.
At the full council meeting on November 27 members approved a motion brought by Cllr Ginny Boxall.
It recognised the right of rivers to flow unimpeded, seasonally and naturally, to perform essential functions within the ecosystem, be free from pollution and contamination, feed and be fed by sustainable aquifers and other freshwater sources, support native biodiversity and restoration of ecological integrity, and undergo regeneration and restoration from environmental harm.
The main rivers flowing through the district are the River Rother, River Meon, River Wey and tributaries to the River Itchen.
The council recently supported local partner organisations in securing around £350,000 of funding to improve the River Rother through Rotherlands Local Nature Reserve, which is home to otters, brown trout and kingfishers.
Its Local Plan contains policies taking into consideration chalk streams, rivers and the wider water environment. When considering proposed developments, these help protect against and mitigate possible negative impacts on rivers and streams.
Cllr Boxall said: "East Hampshire District Council’s recently passed motion is a vital step towards safeguarding our chalk streams and rivers, some of the most ecologically valuable and vulnerable waterways in the country.
"These rare habitats support extraordinary biodiversity, provide clean water and are central to the character of our local landscape, yet they are under increasing pressure from pollution, over-abstraction and climate change.
"By committing to stronger protection, monitoring and restoration the council is sending a clear message that these irreplaceable natural assets must be defended.
"This motion strengthens the foundations for long-term action, ensuring our chalk streams and rivers can recover, thrive and continue to enrich our communities for generations to come.”
Cllr Robert Mocatta, whose portfolio includes climate and the environment, added: “These rivers are a vital part of our local natural heritage.”
