Swords have been drawn in a south of Butser village as a pensioner who built a pirate ship in his front garden has found himself in a planning arrr-gument.
A bizarre battle has begun in Horndean as the nautical addition to Northfield Close has caught the eye of not-so jolly planning officers at East Hampshire District Council.
The galleon lovingly built by Steve Coombs is remarkable and features a captain’s hideout, moving ship’s wheel, netting, cannon and other realistic features.
It also became a neighbourhood treasure at Halloween but despite the joy it brought to children the installation attracted some local ire, with a Jack Sparrow telling the Post that someone had complained to EHDC.
Mr Coombs hopes EHDC will let him off the hook as he’s been encouraged to submit a retrospective planning application in response. But he’s also accused the complainant of being a “killjoy” and doesn’t understand why anyone has a problem with his handiwork.
He said: “I don’t know a single person who has said ‘ooh, I don’t like that’ and I don’t know who has objected.
“The initial letter was addressed to the homeowner, saying it’s under investigation by the Local Planning Authority. I just couldn’t believe it.
“I think once in your life you have to build a pirate ship. We do a big Halloween and Christmas thing every year and it’s just continually grown.
“Last year we did a little display but the kids wanted to get on it and steer it, so I thought I could do something they could interact with. I built it throughout the year and reckon I’ve spent a couple of grand on it.”
Nearby resident and mother Karen Parish has written in support of the “wonderful couple” who transform their garden annually into a “magical Halloween experience” for local children. The house is the highlight of trick or treating for many so she was “deeply saddened” about the complaint when the couple go “above and beyond” to spread some joy in the community.
She said: “The shop is an incredible feat that showcases their creativity, generosity, and dedication to spreading happiness.
“It’s hard to understand why anyone would want to dampen something that brings so much joy, especially to children.
“One parent told me that visiting the decorated garden during Lockdown was a lifeline for their family, offering a moment of light in a difficult time.
“Their garden is more than just a Halloween display; it’s a symbol of what makes our neighbourhood special.”
A spokesperson for EHDC said while they appreciate the ship is a popular attraction, there had been complaints about the number of visitors and the local impact.
They added: “If someone contacts the council to raise concerns about a possible breach of planning rules, they rightly expect us to look into it properly.
“In this case the law makes it is clear that a structure of this size and in this location, even an unusual one like this, requires planning permission.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.