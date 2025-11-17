East Hampshire District Council has urged motorists to show patience when stuck behind bin lorries, warning that dangerous manoeuvres are putting waste crews at risk.
The call comes during Road Safety Week, alongside the release of a council video highlighting incidents in which drivers mounted pavements or attempted to squeeze past collection vehicles.
According to Department for Transport figures, around 2,500 people are hit by vehicles driving on pavements each year, about 10 percent of all vehicle–pedestrian collisions. The waste industry is also estimated to suffer thousands of near-miss incidents every month.
Cllr Richard Millard, leader of East Hampshire District Council, said the footage shown in the video was “shocking”.
“I’m sure most of our residents wouldn’t dream of taking the sort of dangerous risks that it highlights,” he said.
“I hope that lots of people see it and the next time they’re feeling a little impatient while waiting for one of our crews, they remember what they’ve seen.
“We take our responsibility to keep crews safe seriously and will take firm action if incidents like this occur.”
All council waste vehicles are fitted with CCTV, and any dangerous driving captured will be reported to police.
The council thanked residents for waiting patiently and urged drivers to continue doing so to help protect staff working on the roads.
