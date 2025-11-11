East Hampshire District Council’s Leader, Cllr Richard Millard, has praised the district’s waste collection team for implementing major improvements to the service over the past two years.
The number of missed bins per 100,000 collections has dropped from more than 200 in April 2024 to fewer than 75 in September 2025, a performance now at, or above, industry benchmarks.
Cllr Millard said: “In 2023 I felt I needed to make a public apology about the quality of our bin collection service. I acknowledged it was not good enough and promised we would get it back on track.
“Now I am delighted to say that the number of uncollected bins reported by residents has been slashed and the service is reliable and efficient.
“Waste collection is one of the fundamental services a district council provides, so it is only right that people expect it to be excellent. We now have a service we can be proud of, and one that stands up well against any other in the region.”
Crews now empty more than 400,000 bins each month across the East Hampshire district.
The council tackled long-standing maintenance issues, expanded the fleet and introduced hired vehicles that can be replaced quickly following breakdowns.
With around 55,000 households, many of which are in rural or hard-to-reach locations, local knowledge has also been key. Permanent staff have replaced agency workers to build familiarity with routes and properties.
Cllr Andy Tree, EHDC’s Deputy Leader, said: “Since 2023, I’ve seen first-hand the effort and dedication that’s gone into turning our waste collection service around.
“Public complaints have dropped significantly, and I’m proud to have supported that improvement. Huge thanks go to our EHDC officers and waste crews whose hard work has made this transformation possible.”
