Residents across Farnham, Bordon, Haslemere and Liphook are invited to a free Health Fair this week.
Organised by Gregory Stafford MP, the event runs from 10am to midday on Friday, November 14, 2025, at Farnham Leisure Centre in Dogflud Way.
Entry is free, and all are welcome to drop in, browse the stands and find out what services are available locally.
Visitors will be able to speak directly with experts and charities offering advice and support on a wide range of topics, including osteopathy, reflexology and physiotherapy to yoga, nutrition, community transport, loneliness, beauty and foot care.
Mr Stafford, the MP for Farnham and Bordon, said: “The idea behind the Health Fair is simple: to make it easier for people to discover the health and wellbeing support available right here in our area. It is rare that people have an informal and open setting to discuss their health – normally you’d have to speak to your GP.
“Whether you want to learn more about local exercise classes, get advice on mobility or find community support, there will be something for everyone. I’m really grateful to the organisations taking part and hope residents will come along and make the most of it.”
Several of the organisations Mr Stafford has been working closely with as the local MP, including Waverley Hoppa and other charities and community support groups, will be represented at the event.
The fair forms part of Mr Stafford’s ongoing work to promote collaboration across health and social care services and to ensure residents are better connected with the support they need.
