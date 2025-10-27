Concerns have been raised that “the right people haven’t been consulted” as D-Day nears for an East Hampshire hospital ward.
The future of Rowan Ward at Petersfield Hospital was the main talking point when Damian Hinds MP held a public meeting at Churcher’s College last week.
The 20-bed ward provides step-down care and a comforting transition for patients who have left acute hospitals like QA, but are not yet well enough to go home.
But its use is being re-evaluated by the NHS Foundation Trust which oversees the hospital as part of a national drive to switch more care into the home, with a view to re-providing the ward as a clinical space.
While the Integrated Care Board (ICB) will ultimately make the decision, the future of Rowan Ward could become clearer on November 25 as it will come before the Overview and Scrutiny Committee at Hampshire County Council in a key part of the process.
And in the meantime the talking goes on, with the Trust getting views from people around Petersfield and East Hampshire as concerns continue to be voiced by some hospital supporters and staff.
Two health professionals with long connections to the NHS and Petersfield Hospital both raised concerns during last Thursday’s meeting in Ramshill, with one illustrating the stark contrast between QA and Rowan Ward.
She said: “In 12 years I’ve seen a lot of patient discharges and I can say at QA they want to get them out quickly.
“Rarely do people stay two days at Rowan or Cedar wards and it’s usually six weeks or so because they need extra help. They’re looked after, get a little more physio and go home when they’re ready and that works.”
The other woman said: “I know they’re not consulting the right people.
“Petersfield Hospital does jolly well with its capacity and I worry without these beds there will be less capacity and there will be no-one else doing that service except QA.”
The Trust says the aim is to help more people recover in the comfort of their own homes, avoid unnecessary hospital stays and regain independence with the right care in place.
There has been engagement with drop-in sessions and community meetings in addition to a staff consultation, with Dr Mark Kelsey, Chief Medical Officer for Physical Health at the Hampshire & IOW Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, thanking everyone who has engaged in the process so far.
He said: “I often see patients who could recover more effectively at home if the right support is in place.
“Expanding home-based rehabilitation also helps free up bed space in acute hospitals, seeing people discharged in a clear, timely and streamlined way.
“Staff will be redeployed into people’s homes whilst we will still have inpatient beds on wards for those who need them.
“We are confident the proposals will result in a better patient experience, maximum recovery outcomes long term, and use of NHS funding and value for money.”
For more information and to give feedback visit https://shorturl.at/l34FK
