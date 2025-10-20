A Hampshire veteran is on track to raise a hefty sum for the Royal British Legion by visiting 100 stations in seven days.
Stations in East Hampshire and Surrey will be visited by 86-year-old Michael Homer in a challenge coinciding with the Poppy Appeal launch.
A party including mayor, Cllr Chris Page, town crier, Faye Thompson, and local RBL members greeted Michael at Petersfield station at 7.13am on Monday.
His next stop was Godalming while Aldershot and Alton are also on in itinerary which will see him travel afar as Exeter, Liverpool and Manchester.
It’s the fifth challenge of this kind Mr Homer has taken on for the RBL in gratitude for their personal and national support.
