Change soon followed. In 1904 Lt Col Peter Mulvany replaced Rainsford as Commandant. Not long afterwards, the hospital recorded its first death: Pte John Channon of the 2nd Devon Regiment, aged only 27, who became the seventh person to be buried in the new Chawton Cemetery. Other deaths followed, culminating in the sudden loss of Lt Col Mulvany himself in late 1905. Within a short time, the hospital closed its doors.