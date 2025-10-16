A rare Anglo-Saxon gold and garnet sword fitting dating from up to 1,400 years ago will soon go on display, thanks to the remarkable support of the local community.
The mount was acquired in 2024 following a fundraising campaign that received an overwhelming response from the public.
With support from the Arts Council England/V&A Purchase Grant Fund, and a generous donation from the owner of the land where the mount was found, the museum raised the final £9,000 needed to secure the piece through its first-ever crowdfunding campaign. In total, 166 donations were received.
The Novium Museum also received a £4,942 ‘On Display’ grant from Arts Council England, Art Fund and Museum Development South East to purchase a new display case and plinth for the piece.
Discovered in 2022 near Stopham in the Chichester District, the pyramidal mount is only the second of its kind found in West Sussex.
The first, acquired by the British Museum in 1981, was incomplete, making the Stopham Mount an exceptionally rare and important discovery.
Since its acquisition, the museum’s team has prepared the piece for display. Conservators carefully cleaned away soil remaining from its discovery, and a custom-made mount was commissioned to ensure the artefact can be exhibited safely and beautifully.
Cllr John Cross, cabinet member for culture, sport and place at Chichester District Council, said: “We were incredibly grateful for the public support for this campaign. It’s thanks to the generosity of our community that this remarkable find can now be displayed in Chichester, close to where it was discovered.
“The mount will not only enrich the museum’s collection, but also provide new opportunities for learning, research and engagement. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who donated or helped spread the word — this was a true community effort, and it’s a joy to now be able to share it with our visitors.”
Measuring just over 16mm in height, the mount was likely attached to a strap that helped secure a sword to its scabbard. Each side is decorated with gold cells, plate and bar garnets, and waffle-stamped gold foil, creating a jewel-like effect that would have symbolised wealth, status and power.
The rare Saxon artefact will go on display in the new year. For more information, visit www.thenovium.org/stophammount
