Tory leader Kemi Badenoch visited Godalming yesterday ahead of the West Surrey elections.
She was joined by local MP and former chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Surrey County Council leader Tim Oliver and Waverley Conservative opposition leader Cllr Jane Austin.
During the visit, the group met parents to discuss social media and no-smartphone policies in local schools. They also spoke with business owners about the challenges facing the town centre.
Posting on social media, Mr Hunt said: “We discussed how to enliven our high streets and support businesses — with conversations in Esquire’s Coffee, Robert Carder, Cavender Estate Agents and The Sun Inn.
“Clue: the answer does not involve spending £11.2m on one unit like Waverley is proposing at 69 High Street.”
Cllr Austin said the visit reinforced the importance of Surrey as an economic powerhouse but warned that small businesses were “being squeezed to breaking point”.
She said: “Kemi’s visit, together with Jeremy, the Shadow Business Secretary, and Surrey leader Tim Oliver, reinforces to our residents just how important our county is as an economic powerhouse.
“But conversations also highlighted the reality: our small businesses are being squeezed to breaking point by Labour’s policies.
“The visit was a clear statement of support for the wider Godalming community, its businesses, families and local High Street. I was very proud to welcome all levels of our Conservative team.”
