A former Surrey mayoral candidate has launched a tongue-in-cheek fundraising challenge with a serious goal: raising thousands of pounds for a local mental health charity.
Alex Page, who previously ran for Surrey Mayor and has since moved to Hampshire, is supporting the Mayor of Whitehill & Bordon’s chosen charity, Peer Talk, through a James Bond-themed fundraising event.
As part of the challenge, Mr Page has pledged to wear a black dress if £3,000 is raised in donations before the event. All contributions must be made through Whitehill Town Council’s official account, using the reference “blackdress”, with full details available on the council’s website.
Mr Page said the cause was personal.
“I had my own battles with mental health last year, and it was the support of counselling charities – and being able to support charities myself – that helped me pull through,” he said. “This is about raising money, but also raising awareness and showing people they are not alone.”
Peer Talk operates by bringing people together in facilitated group sessions, offering a safe and supportive space to share experiences and reduce isolation.
Mr Page added: “We live in a time when society often feels divided. Charities like Peer Talk help unite us – local people helping local people – and remind us that needing support is not a taboo subject. Everyone needs help sometimes.”
The fundraiser includes an added incentive for big donors. Anyone donating £1,000 in a single payment will be given the chance to wax one of Mr Page’s legs. If only one leg is waxed, he has confirmed he will leave the other untouched.
The challenge is linked to a James Bond-themed fundraising event, with ticket details shared separately by organisers. Further information about the charity is available at www.peertalk.org.uk
