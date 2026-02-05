More than 350 people packed around centre court as Hurlands officially opened its doors in Farnham, marking the arrival of what is now the UK’s largest indoor pickleball and padel facility.
What began as a passion project in an empty warehouse has rapidly evolved into a landmark sporting venue, attracting attention from across Surrey and beyond.
Located on the Farnham Trading Estate on Water Lane, Hurlands is the vision of co-founders Andre Strachan and Sally Grace, who turned to entrepreneurship following their own professional sporting careers.
Spotting the rapid rise of pickleball and padel, now regarded as the two fastest-growing sports in the world, the pair identified Farnham as the ideal home for a dedicated, purpose-built centre.
Their ambition was backed by heavyweight investors Andrew Mathews and Philip Newborough, whose combined business experience helped turn the idea into reality.
Mathews, a seasoned chief financial officer with more than 25 years’ experience, has worked with major leisure and fitness brands including Esporta, The Gym Group, and Viva Gym. Newborough, chairman and investor at Hurlands, is co-founder of Bridges Fund Management, founder of The Gym Group, and an investor in brands such as The Hoxton hotel group and Viva Gym.
Together, their expertise enabled the team to assemble a strong operational and commercial structure, delivering a facility that has quickly positioned itself as a national destination for paddle sports.
The site officially opened at the start of February, but just a week earlier, it looked completely different from the polished sporting hub it is today.
Pickleball, while still unfamiliar to some in the UK, has exploded in popularity worldwide. A hybrid of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, the sport is played on a smaller court with a lower net and solid paddles. Its fast-paced rallies come without the physical demands of traditional racquet sports, making it accessible for all ages and fitness levels.
Its appeal lies in simplicity and inclusivity. With a short learning curve, low cost of entry, and suitability for everyone from children to retirees, pickleball has become one of the most inclusive sports available.
In the United States alone, participation has surged from just over three million players in 2017 to more than 13.6 million by 2023. Global estimates suggest there are now close to 50 million players worldwide, with growth across Europe, Asia, and Australia.
Industry analysts point to the Covid-19 pandemic as a key catalyst, as players sought socially distanced, outdoor-friendly activities. Since then, participation has continued to accelerate, with the Sports and Fitness Industry Association reporting a 223 percent increase in US participation over a three-year period.
Unlike tennis, four pickleball courts can fit within a single regulation tennis court, making it an attractive option for clubs and leisure operators. The slower ball speed, underarm serve, and non-volley zone also reduce injury risk, encouraging longer rallies and strategic play.
Despite its reputation as an easy-entry sport, pickleball offers depth and competitiveness for elite players, a balance that has helped fuel its global expansion. Professional leagues now operate in countries including Australia, with further international competitions in development.
For Hurlands, the launch event was a clear indication that demand already exists locally. Players and spectators alike gathered courtside to watch the first rallies in what is now a professional-standard venue.
Hurlands has partnered with Kalm Club for on-site catering, offering fresh food, craft drinks, and quality coffee to enjoy before, after, or beyond the game. The collaboration, born out of a previous family connection — Kalm Club had catered Sally Grace’s daughter’s wedding — proved a natural fit for the new project.
As the first players took to the courts, the excitement was palpable. Brian O’Darragh from Dorking, who had travelled to see the facility, said: "I have been playing for about a year, and we wanted to come see the new facilities here. It has been fantastic so far, really impressive.
“Usually, we play at leisure centres where we have to mark out badminton courts ourselves. This is a completely new experience."
Brian highlighted the social side of pickleball: "Quite a few of us are retired, and we can play without needing to be physically fit. It’s a really nice game if you’re a bit older."
Andre Strachan reflected on the journey: "It has been amazing. It doesn’t feel quite real. We’ve moved from the concept of creating an exceptional product to being here, figuring out how we make it work. The support from the community has been brilliant. We are learning every day, but we are super excited and so happy to get to this point."
Hurlands is more than just a place to play; it is a hub for events, training, and community involvement. The venue will host professional tournaments, including the Premier Pickleball League and the Road to Arlberg, a major European tournament that sees the top European players travel to St Anton Arlberg in Austria. The club is also committed to inclusivity, with plans to host tournaments for the deaf community, as well as school visits and corporate events.
Sally Grace described the outreach efforts: "One of our coaches, Flynn, has been out in town demonstrating pickleball. We’ve done school visits to help build a culture of pickleball in Farnham, and it’s creating a real buzz. It’s fantastic for any age and ability."
The club’s community approach extends to festivals and open events aimed at engaging people from across the country, giving them a chance to experience the sport in a welcoming and professional environment. "We had no template to follow, so we are seeing what people are asking for and trying to deliver it," Sally said.
From its humble beginnings as a warehouse, Hurlands has grown into a facility that merges elite sporting infrastructure with community spirit. The ambition of its founders, combined with the guidance of experienced investors, has created a blueprint for how racquet sports can thrive in the UK.
For Farnham, Hurlands represents a new chapter in local sport. The facility draws visitors from across Surrey and beyond, providing a venue where families, retirees, and competitive players can all enjoy the same space.
With its strong backing, growing public interest, and momentum from a global movement, Hurlands’ rise from an empty warehouse to centre stage for pro pickleball events appears to be just the beginning.
As Sally Grace notes, the appeal extends beyond local interest: "My son overheard players from Devon talking about how excited they are for the new site. They’d never been to Farnham before, but they were eager to come and play. This shows we’re reaching a wider audience than just locally."
Hurlands Pickleball + Padel Club has established itself as the UK’s largest indoor venue for both sports, and its impact is only set to grow. With professional events, community engagement, and educational outreach, it is forging a new sporting culture in Farnham while tapping into the global surge of pickleball and padel.
Whether for seasoned athletes, social players, or families seeking a fun and inclusive activity, Hurlands offers a space that blends sport, community, and lifestyle. Its journey from warehouse to national destination demonstrates how vision, investment, and passion can transform not just a building, but an entire sporting community.
