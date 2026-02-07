Police were called at 3:40pm on Wednesday, November 19, to reports that a woman in her 80s had given a lift to a man she did not know in the Anstey Mill Lane area. The man then stole her handbag from the car.
At about 6:50pm the same day, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s returned to their home in Church Lane to find a brick had been thrown through a window and the property burgled.
Keet pleaded guilty to both offences and appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, January 30, where he was sentenced to 28 months’ imprisonment.
PC Tony Percival from the Eastern Area Crime Team said, “Keet targeted elderly members of the community with his offending, taking advantage of one of the victim’s kindnesses to steal from her.
“I am glad to see him jailed for these offences and I hope this sentence sends a message to any would-be offenders.
“Burglary is an intrusive crime which can have long-lasting mental and financial effects on victims.
“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own homes and we are dedicated to ensuring that anyone commits an offence of this nature faces justice for their crimes.”
