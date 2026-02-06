Motorists have been fined for driving the wrong way down Park Row in a bid to avoid roadworks in Farnham.
Surrey Police acted after multiple reports from residents that drivers were turning left into Park Row from Castle Street, ignoring clearly marked “No Entry” signs.
The illegal manoeuvre led to several stand-offs between vehicles travelling in the correct direction and those attempting to pass through the restriction.
PC Sedgwick, from the Surrey RoadSafe team, attended the scene on Friday, February 6, where a number of motorists were issued penalty tickets.
One driver had his vehicle seized after attempting to provide false details to officers to conceal the fact he was disqualified from driving. He was arrested when police used a fingerprint scanner to confirm his identity.
The man was reported for driving while disqualified, driving without third-party insurance, contravening no-entry signs and obstructing police.
