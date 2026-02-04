James Cooper, 33, of Sparsholt, Winchester, was sentenced at Croydon Crown Court on Friday, January 30. He also pleaded guilty to causing death while unlicensed and uninsured, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
His sentence included a 10-year driving disqualification.
At about 9.30pm on October 11, 2025, police were called to a three-vehicle collision involving a Volkswagen Golf, a Mazda 2 and a Volvo XC60 on Elmbridge Road, Cranleigh.
Before the collision, a witness in a parked car said they were overtaken at speed by the Volkswagen, driven by Cooper, and feared he was going to hit them.
CCTV nearby captured Cooper’s driving and officers from the Forensic Collision Investigation Unit calculated he was travelling in excess of 60mph on a 30mph road.
As Cooper approached a red traffic light over a single-lane bridge, another witness said he showed no signs of braking or slowing.
The driver of the Volvo said Cooper’s car appeared to be “airborne” before crashing head-on with the Mazda.
Despite the efforts of paramedics, a woman in her 80s, who was a passenger in the Mazda, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The Volkswagen then collided with the Volvo before coming to a stop off the road.
Cooper was thrown from his car through the open sunroof because he was not wearing a seatbelt, and landed on the grass verge.
He suffered serious injuries but refused to give blood at hospital to determine whether he had consumed drugs or alcohol.
Cooper initially denied being the driver but later admitted he was behind the wheel. He then answered all further questions with “no comment”.
The victim’s family said: “Nothing will make up for such a senseless and totally avoidable loss of such a cherished family member.”
Detective Sgt Dan Smith, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “My thoughts remain with the victim’s family, who have suffered at the hands of a reckless driver.
“Nothing will bring their beloved family member back, but I hope this sentence provides a sense of justice for them and all others involved.
“Dangerous or careless driving is one of the ‘fatal five’ factors considered the main causes of serious injury or fatal collisions on our roads.
“This should be an important reminder to all drivers that every decision behind the wheel can carry serious consequences.”
