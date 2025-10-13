Blackmoor Estate’s 54th Apple Tasting Day proved the pick of the crop, drawing hundreds for a celebration of fruit, fun and Hampshire heritage.
Tastings included classic favourites such as Cox’s Orange Pippin and Norfolk Royal Russet, alongside newer varieties like Opal and Rubens.
Beyond the tasting tents, the estate buzzed with a rural craft fair, community fete, local produce stalls and horse-and-cart rides. Guests also enjoyed cakes and teas, a bouncy castle, food stalls, and — of course — plenty of cider at the bar.
Several charities attended to highlight their work, including the RNLI, Bordon Food Bank and Dogs for Autism.
One of the day’s highlights was a lively performance from the green-and-red-clad Alton Morris dancers, who showed off their trademark stick-bashing and footwork to the delight of the crowd.
Organisers said they were thrilled to see such a strong turnout for one of East Hampshire’s best-loved autumn traditions.
A spokesperson for Blackmoor Estate said: “Apple Tasting Day is always a wonderful celebration of local produce and community spirit. It’s great to see families returning year after year — and plenty of new faces too.”
Visitor feedback was equally enthusiastic. One guest said: “I never knew there were so many apple varieties. But I think the Rubens was the most delicious.”
Parking was overseen by the helpful volunteers of the Woolmer Forest Lions Club, ensuring smooth arrivals throughout the day.
