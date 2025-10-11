Alix Nathaniel Hamm, 33, of Robinson Way, Bordon, admitted a series of thefts totalling £454.55, including meat, alcohol and electric toothbrushes.
The offences took place at B&M in Bordon on Monday, June 24, and at Robert Dyas in Petersfield on Friday, August 16, where two security cameras were taken. He also stole alcohol and meat from the BP garage in Winchester Road, Petersfield, on Saturday, August 31, and again on Friday, September 6.
Hamm also breached his Criminal Behaviour Order by entering the BP garage on two occasions.
He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to eight months in prison at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 6.
Inspector Darren Murphy said: “We take all reports of shoplifting extremely seriously and I hope this result reassures the local community that we will do all we can to put offenders before the courts.
“If you are a shop owner or staff member, please continue to report any shopliftings to us. With your information, we can take action, including arresting and charging suspects and convicting offenders at court.
“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website. If a crime is in progress, please call 999.”
