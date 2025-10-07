An educationalist with a naval background is the new man at the helm of an historic school in Petersfield.
Will Scott has made a mission statement after taking over from Simon Williams as head of Churcher’s College.
His goal is to “preserve and strengthen” its ethos while “guiding it confidently through the challenges of a changing world.”
Mr Williams, who has retired after 22 years at the Ramshill school, played a role in his appointment as Mr Scott got the nod following a “rigorous selection process” involving its full board of governors and current leadership team.
Mr Scott was chosen for his “extensive leadership experience and commitment to delivering a broad and high-quality education”.
With a diverse background that includes service in the Royal Navy and a career in international finance, the Northern Irishman brings a wealth of experience.
He was previously Principal at Dame Allan’s Schools in Newcastle where his leadership coincided with a significant upturn in academic standards, school facilities and co-curricular opportunities.
“I am deeply honoured to become Head of Churcher’s College – it’s a school with a proud 300-year history and a reputation for outstanding academic and co-curricular achievements,” said Mr Scott, adding he is looking forward to working closely with its community.
It's hard to imagine Churcher’s College without Mr Williams in charge given his three children were aged two to seven when he began in 2004.
He said: “When they talk of school communities there can be few, if any, as welcoming and supportive as that at Churcher’s.
“I had no pre-conceived ideas about my tenure at Churcher’s and I have none in respect to my direction after it.
“What I do have though, is the most extraordinary set of memories of people and events, friends and experiences, that I will treasure long into my dotage.”
