There’s major disruption on the trains tonight as an incident near Wimbledon is affecting rail services throughout Surrey and East Hampshire.
All lines are currently blocked at the time of writing between Wimbledon and Woking because of an incident, thought to be in the Raynes Park area.
Services between Waterloo and the likes of Woking, Guildford, Haslemere, Petersfield, Aldershot, Farnham and Alton are among those affected.
SWR have reported that trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of the incident with emergency services at the scene and investigations ongoing.
Passengers have been urged to check before travelling, with tickets being accepted on buses, with disruption expected to end at 6pm according to the SWR ‘X’ feed.
