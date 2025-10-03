Six-year-old Bodhi Best is lacing up his trainers to take part in the RBC Race for the Kids 5km Fun Run, raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH). The funds will go towards building the hospital’s new Children’s Cancer Centre, which aims to save and transform young lives for years to come.
The charity has set an ambitious target of £1 million, and more than £466,000 has already been raised by over 7,700 runners. Bodhi, who lives in Clanfield and goes to school in Petersfield, has set himself a fundraising goal and is already making a big impact. So far, he has raised more than £1,800, placing him 21st on the overall fundraising leaderboard – an impressive achievement for someone so young.
Bodhi said: “Hi, my name is Bodhi Best and I am 6 years old. I am going to run the 5k Race for the Kids fun run because I want to raise money to help the hospital save children’s lives. I do not want them to be poorly and wish everyone could just be ok. Please, if you can, make a donation to help GOSH reach their target of £1m. Thank you so much for reading.”
Bodhi has gone a step further by holding a toy raffle outside Kaighin & Daughter Butchers in Grayshott on Saturday, 4 October, donating many of his own toys to raise extra money. Alongside the raffle, there is a cake sale. In a special show of support, Kaighin & Daughter are also running a raffle to win a Christmas turkey; tickets are available in the shop until 12 October, with the funds raised dedicated to Bodhi’s efforts.
Caroline Kaighin said: “We are helping Bodhi because he is just a fabulous little person. He is so determined and we love him to bits.”
Bodhi’s family and the local community are rallying behind him, and every pound raised brings GOSH closer to its life-changing goal.
