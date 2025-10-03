They might only be ten, but Haslemere boys George and Arlo have completed a marathon effort for Great Ormond Street Hospital.
Over the summer holidays, George and his good friend Arlo, both pupils at St Bartholomew’s School in Haslemere, decided to challenge themselves by increasing their running ahead of the football season. Their efforts took on a whole new purpose when they discovered the Run 100km in September event organised by Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).
Without hesitation, the boys committed to the challenge. Starting on Monday, September 1, they pledged to run at least 3.5km each day, aiming to clock up 100km in 30 days. Their dedication paid off, with George alone raising more than £800 for the children’s hospital.
George’s mum, Hilary Holloway, said: “George wanted to have a purpose. Our family has friends who have needed that hospital, and he was determined from day one, even though he has never really run before. This has been a really positive experience and he wants to keep it up.
“He ran because he is grateful that he can run when some children can’t. The whole family is so proud of him. Even my gym donated £100. We are super proud of their initiative and commitment, a shining example of determination.”
George added: “I wanted to do it because it helps lots of children who are very poorly. Some days have been tough, but every penny helps.”
Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) is one of the world’s leading children’s hospitals and an international centre of excellence in paediatric healthcare. Founded in 1852, it now provides over 67 specialised services, seeing around 76,000 children each year for life-changing treatment of rare and complex conditions.
