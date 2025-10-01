Former Mayor and Mayoress of Haslemere, Oliver and Clare Leach, have been fundraising to support Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) in memory of Clare’s late brother, Kurt Mansbridge. Kurt tragically died in January 2024 despite the efforts of the KSS team, who attended and delivered hospital-level emergency care at the scene. His memory has inspired the Leaches to champion the charity, raising both awareness and vital funds – almost £6,000 in total – for the life-saving work of KSS.
Oliver, who owns the popular Oliver’s Coffee Shop in Haslemere, used his café as a hub for fundraising, welcoming customers to contribute and supporting the community in coming together for a vital cause. He said: “Due to the amazing generosity of the local community and the customers of Oliver’s, we have raised an incredible amount of money for a charity that is very close to our hearts. This money was raised in honour of Kurt Mansbridge, and we are so grateful to everyone who contributed.”
KSS is recognised as one of the world’s leading Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS), providing critical care when every second counts. Its helicopters and rapid response vehicles operate 24/7, 365 days a year, attending more than 3,100 life-threatening incidents annually. From roadside open-heart surgery and blood transfusions in parks to emergency anaesthetics in workplaces, KSS brings the skills and expertise of an A&E department directly to the patient wherever they need help.
The service plays a crucial role in ensuring that people across Kent, Surrey and Sussex receive immediate care no matter where an incident occurs. Its teams of highly trained doctors, paramedics and pilots are skilled in emergency medicine and trauma care, making the charity an indispensable part of the region’s emergency response network.
Operating at such a high level comes at a cost: KSS spends £57,000 a day to keep its service running. With no direct government funding, the charity relies almost entirely on the generosity of the public, with 91 per cent of its income coming from donations.
While Oliver was Mayor, he chose KSS as one of his mayoral charities. He said: “The KSS Air Ambulance helped my family when we needed them, so I wanted to use my time as Mayor to help them. They are a donation-funded project that plays such an important role in our society.”
The Leaches have pledged to continue their support for KSS, encouraging others to back the charity and its mission to save lives across the region. By sharing their story and championing the work of KSS, they hope to inspire others to get involved, whether through fundraising, volunteering, or spreading the word about the vital role of air ambulance services.
Through their efforts, Oliver and Clare Leach are not only honouring the memory of a loved one but also helping to ensure that KSS can continue its work for the countless families who might one day need its life-saving services.
