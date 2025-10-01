Oliver, who owns the popular Oliver’s Coffee Shop in Haslemere, used his café as a hub for fundraising, welcoming customers to contribute and supporting the community in coming together for a vital cause. He said: “Due to the amazing generosity of the local community and the customers of Oliver’s, we have raised an incredible amount of money for a charity that is very close to our hearts. This money was raised in honour of Kurt Mansbridge, and we are so grateful to everyone who contributed.”