A Liphook pensioner has stepped in to care for three cats found abandoned in her garden, highlighting ongoing concerns about neglected and unneutered animals in the community.
Sylvia Brimson, 85, discovered the cats five weeks ago. She had previously rescued a stray around 18 months ago, which is believed to have come from the same area. The three newcomers were “so skinny, underfed and terrified,” she said. “They had never known what it was like to go to bed in a house without fear.”
Sylvia has acted quickly to ensure the cats are cared for responsibly. Two have already been rehomed — one with Sylvia herself and another with a neighbour — while the third will be taken in by Cats Protection in Sussex, as local shelters have long waiting lists. She is also covering the cost of neutering for two of the cats, spending nearly £400 to help prevent further litters.
“The cycle of kittens being born and left without proper care continues if people don’t act responsibly,” Sylvia said. “I’m doing what I can to help, even on a pension.”
An RSPCA spokesperson said: “It’s heartening to know that people care so much about animals in their area, and sadly there is a huge stray cat population issue in this country, which all animal charities are struggling to cope with.
“Stray or feral cats can't necessarily always be rehomed due to the way they have become accustomed to living, but many charities do trap-neuter-return programmes to help keep the population more controlled. We are working together with other charities under the umbrella of Cat Kind to this end. It’s important to also remember that any animal that is injured should be taken directly to the nearest open vet.”
Sylvia’s efforts highlight both the vulnerability of abandoned pets and the vital role played by residents, councils, and charities in caring for animals, rehoming them safely, and breaking the cycle through neutering.
