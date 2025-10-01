Armed with rakes, more than 20 volunteers transformed Haslemere Museum’s meadow in a single afternoon. The event followed the Museum’s appeal for help to clear cuttings and took place on a beautiful late summer evening.
Removing the cuttings enhances biodiversity by preventing nutrient build-up, which would otherwise favour fast-growing grasses over a wider variety of plants, flowers and animals. It also helps reduce fire risk.
Kay Topping, Haslemere Museum’s Education Officer, said: “It was so lovely to see members of the community turn up to help us clear the cuttings. There was a real buzz about the afternoon, which was also helped by the tea and cake provided by Museum volunteers!”
The Rake Off is one of several community events, with a Bioblitz planned for next year.
