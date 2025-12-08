In June 1960, the mummy was examined on national television when the BBC programme Tonight arranged for it to be X-rayed, with presenter Alan Whicker in attendance. The results suggested the man was around 26 years old and had lived during the Ptolemaic period, about 300 BC. Injuries to the bones hinted at a violent death. His coffin, thought to have been reused, bears hieroglyphs naming him Pa-Er-Abu, and its red-painted lid indicates a male burial. Nearby, mummified animals — hawks, cats and even baby crocodiles — offer further glimpses into the rituals of the ancient world.