The project was led by Grayshott Cricket Club, which wanted to ensure its cricket square could be maintained independently of the domestic water supply while reducing the hours of volunteer work required to keep the pitch in play-ready condition. A £7,500 grant from the East Hants Community Climate Action Fund (CCAF) in March 2023 helped make the scheme possible, with construction and installation completed in April 2024.
Following the grant, Grayshott Parish Council approached the cricket club to explore extending the system to serve the village’s 45 allotment plots and community orchard. The proposal was incorporated into the project, providing a sustainable water source for all areas.
Graham Sampson, Youth Manager and project lead for the cricket club, said: “For a village cricket club, this was a huge project, but the benefits were clear during this hot summer. Our sprinklers were in use every week to ensure the square was fit to play, significantly reducing demand on the domestic water supply and the time of our volunteers. Most people don’t appreciate how much time volunteers spend maintaining a green. This system has saved hours of work and made a huge environmental impact.”
Duncan Willows, chair of the cricket club, added: “We are very happy. Previously, volunteers had to spend hours watering the green just for it to evaporate. Now we don’t need to do that anymore.”
Councillor Robert Mocatta, portfolio holder for Regeneration and Prosperity at East Hampshire District Council, said: “This innovative climate mitigation scheme is making a real difference locally. Expanding it so more community groups benefit shows how projects like this can help us adapt to climate extremes and reduce pressure on drinking water supplies.”
A spokesperson for Grayshott Parish Council said: “This collaborative scheme has been a game-changer for our allotments and community orchard. By securing a sustainable water source, we’ve safeguarded local growing spaces against drought, reduced reliance on mains supply, and supported our volunteers. It’s a brilliant example of climate resilience and community partnership in action.”
The project, costing a total of £75,000 and funded by multiple grants, took 12 months to secure financing and six months to build. During the heatwave, around 6,000 litres of water were used every couple of days, previously drawn from domestic supplies. The borehole now provides a sustainable alternative, ensuring the village’s green spaces remain vibrant, productive, and resilient.
Grayshott Cricket Club has already offered work experience and apprenticeship opportunities, and the borehole system allows them to expand these initiatives further. Young people can gain practical skills while contributing to maintaining the green spaces, promoting both education and community engagement.
The Community Climate Action Fund is currently open for applications of up to £20,000 for climate-related projects, closing at noon on Monday, October 13, 2025.
