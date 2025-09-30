Graham Sampson, Youth Manager and project lead for the cricket club, said: “For a village cricket club, this was a huge project, but the benefits were clear during this hot summer. Our sprinklers were in use every week to ensure the square was fit to play, significantly reducing demand on the domestic water supply and the time of our volunteers. Most people don’t appreciate how much time volunteers spend maintaining a green. This system has saved hours of work and made a huge environmental impact.”